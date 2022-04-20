PM Modi expresses joy as registration for LPG subsidy transfer scheme crosses 10 cr mark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his joy after PaHaL (Pratyaksha Hastaantarit Laabh), the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme for LPG Subsidy Yojana crossed registration mark of ten crores. Prime Minister Modi took to twitter for expressing his joy. "Gives me great joy to know that over 10 crore citizens have been registered as a part of the PAHAL Yojana. A momentous accomplishment," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. "This makes PAHAL Yojana among the largest cash transfer schemes in the world. Congrats to beneficiaries and officials," he added. "PAHAL Yojana will bring end to black-marketeering, subsidy will rch ppl more effectively. Its role in nation-building is imprtnt," he said in a series of tweets. PM Modi had on January 31 reviewed PaHaL during a high-level meeting here. PaHaL, which covers more than 9.75 crore LPG consumers, is perhaps the world's largest cash transfer program as compared to similar programs in other countries such as China, Mexico and Brazil. Under PaHaL, LPG cylinders are sold at market rates and entitled consumers get the subsidy directly into their bank accounts. This is done either through an Aadhaar linkage or a bank account linkage. PaHaL aims to reduce diversion and eliminate duplicate or bogus LPG connections. ANI