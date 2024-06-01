PM Modi ends his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Modi's spiritual journey, held at the Dhyan Mandapam, marks a significant moment in his campaign, sending a message of national unity.

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi was in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit. He was meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

This coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed PM Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."

"Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Yadav said.

PM Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.

The Prime Minister held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

