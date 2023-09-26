PM Modi dials Manmohan Singh on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and wished him on his 91st birthday, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Modi took to X to greet the former Prime Minister, saying: "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Many leaders from across the political spectrum greeted Singh on Tuesday, wishing him well and recalling his contributions to the country.

Singh, who served as prime minister twice between 2004 and 2014. Despite his disability, he recently used a wheelchair to attend the Parliament's Special Session. On the final day of proceeding in the historic Parliament building, he also visited the Rajya Sabha.

Singh, who was born on September 26, 1932, was P.V. Narasimha Rao's Minister of Finance and afterwards Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982 to 1985. He was one of those behind the economic liberalisation of India in 1991.—Inputs from Agencies