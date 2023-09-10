PM Modi conveys to Canadian PM Trudeau India's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Sunday to express his country's alarm at the continued actions of separatists, inciters of violence against Indian diplomats, and other threats to the Indian community in Canada.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that in discussions with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi stressed the importance of building a partnership based on "mutual respect and trust" between India and Canada.

Shared democratic ideals, respect for rule of law, and strong people-to-people links are the cornerstones of India and Canada's relationship, the prime minister emphasised.—Inputs from Agencies