PM Modi congratulates Games medal winners

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's 10m air pistol squad for winning gold at the Asian Games.

He proclaimed, "Our incredible 10m Air Pistol Men's Team has won another Gold at the Asian Games!" All of India is very proud of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal. I'm happy for them and wish them success in all their pursuits. Modi extended his congratulations to all of the medalists. Silver medalist in Wushu, Women's Sanda 60 kg, goes to our very own bright and hardworking Roshibina Devi Naorem. She has demonstrated exceptional ability and a dogged dedication to improvement. Her self-control and resolve are also inspiring. "Congratulations," he greeted her.

India's strong performance at the Asian Games continued with a gold medal in men's 10m air pistol; the team of Sarabjot, Cheema, and Shiva Narwal edged off China for first place, giving India its fourth gold medal in shooting.—inputs from Agencies