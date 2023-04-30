PM Modi Congratulated All The Countrymen For The 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

Due to people's participation, Mann Ki Baat has become a mass movement: PM

A special screening program of the 100th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was held at Raj Bhavan

100th edition of Mann Ki Baat program by Prime Minister a historic moment: Governor Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Gurmit Singh

Dehradun (The Hawk): A special screening of the 100th edition of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's popular radio program Mann Ki Baat was organized at Raj Bhavan. Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh attended the program as the chief guest organized by the various media wings of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India . The personalities of the state associated in various fields also participated in the programme.

During this, an exhibition on subjects like Mann Ki Baat and Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav was organized by the Central Bureau of Communications, Dehradun, in the Raj Bhavan premises, which was inaugurated by Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh. After this, the Governor and the dignitaries present visited the exhibition.

Congratulating all the countrymen on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Mann Ki Baat has become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, for which we all wait. The subject related to Mann Ki Baat has become a mass movement because of all of you. Mann Ki Baat has become a great medium to learn from the qualities of others. He said that Mann Ki Baat gave me a way to connect with the common man.

The Prime Minister described the Mann Ki Baat program as not just a program in its own right, but a faith, worship and fast. He said that all the people whom he mention in Mann Ki Baat are our heroes, who have made this programme alive till now. Today, when we have reached the milestone of 100th episode, I also wish that we once again visit all these heroes to know about their journey.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister spoke to people across the country, mentioning people who have done excellent work in various fields. In the programme, UNESCO DG Audrey Aujle wished on the achievement of the 100th episode. The Prime Minister thanked all the officers and employees of All India Radio and Doordarshan on the occasion of the 100th episode.

The Governor in his address said that the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat programme by the Prime Minister is a historic moment, of which we all have become witnesses today. He said that through this programme people selflessly engaged in social work have been made the voice of the people. He said that it is a programme with a spiritual connect, which connects people to people.

He said that every edition of Mann Ki Baat has been special in itself, each time the innovation and new examples connect people from all corners of the country and from all age groups. He said that this is a festival which comes every month, for which we all wait. Prime Minister has given a new vibrant look to AIR through this programme.

The Governor said that whenever Uttarakhand is being mentioned in the Mann Ki Baat, we feel proud. He said that all the people of Uttarakhand mentioned in Mann Ki Baat are our heroes, icons and brand ambassadors. They will serve as an inspiration to all others. The Governor congratulated the officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the successful organization of this programme.

Shri Tarun Vijay, Ex Rajya Sabha MP was also present on this occasion. Besides this Padma Shri Pritam Bharatwan, Padma Shri Dr. BKS Sanjay, Padma Shri Prem Chand Sharma, Padma Shri Smt. Bansati Devi, Padma Shri Smt. Basanti Bisht, Padma Shri Madhuri Barthwal, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S. Bhadauria, Dy. Director General Prasar Bharati Manoj Gupta, Programme Head Taranjit Kaur, In-charge PIB Dehradun Anil Dutt Sharma, Assistant Director CBC Dehradun Santosh Ashish were also present. People from Uttarakhand mentioned in various episodes of Mann Ki Baat were also prenset. Among them were Puran Rathore, Poonam Nautiyal, Manoj Benjwal, Champa Devi, Sachchidanand Bharti, Santosh Negi, Gayatri and Surendra Bagwadi. Apart from this, people related to sports, education, environment, agriculture, industry, cultural etc. were also present.

