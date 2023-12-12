    Menu
    India

    PM Modi, Cong chief Kharge greet Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Political Harmony: PM Modi and Congress President Kharge Extend Birthday Wishes to NCP Founder Sharad Pawar, Emphasizing Cross-Party Amity.

    NCP founder Sharad Pawar

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

    PM Modi took to X, and said, "My best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

    Kharge in a post on X in Marathi said, "Happy Birthday to Nationalist Congress Party President, former union minister, Sharad Pawar Ji. I wish him good health and long life."

    Pawar, 83, has served as a chief minister of Maharashtra and Union minister. He is known to maintain friendly relations with leaders across party lines.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Sharad Pawar Birthday Modi Wishes Pawar Kharge Greetings NCP Founder Maharashtra CM Political Birthday Wishes Cross Party Relations
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in