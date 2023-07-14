PM Modi conferred with France's highest award Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with France's highest civilian and military decoration, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

This Thursday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Modi was awarded the Legion of Honour, joining the likes of former world leaders Nelson Mandela of South Africa, King Charles of the United Kingdom, Angela Merkel of Germany, Boutros Boutros-Ghali of the United Nations, and others.

On Thursday, the prime minister arrived in France for a two-day official visit, where he was greeted with a red carpet. On Friday, he will be the featured guest at the French National Day festivities alongside President Macron.