PM Modi calls for ideas for 'Digital India' initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for ideas to 'transform' the nation's economy through the 'Digital India' initiative. The Prime Minister took to twitter to raise the call. "Have ideas for a digital India & to transform our economy? Then you must participate in the 'Innovate for Digital India Challenge' on MyGov," he posted. "Come, #Innovate4DigitalIndia & make an impactful contribution towards India's progress. https://innovate.mygov.in," he added. The government recently launched the 'Innovate for Digital India' challenge, which aims to foster innovation that would benefit the nation's technological endeavours as well as economy. ANI