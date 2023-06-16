PM Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at ongoing G20 Agri Ministers conference

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to discuss how to take collaborative action for attaining global food security, citing the sector's numerous difficulties around the world.

Modi sent a video message to the three-day summit in Hyderabad, stating that climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, the effects of which are felt most acutely in the global South.

Over 2.5 billion people rely on agriculture as their main source of income. Nearly 30 percent of GDP and more than 60 percent of jobs are dependent on agriculture, which faces numerous difficulties in today's global South. The Prime Minister has stated that geopolitical tensions have exacerbated the disruption to supply chains brought on by the pandemic.

Extreme weather is becoming increasingly often as a result of climate change. The people of the South feel the effects of these problems the most, Modi said.

He explained that India's approach is a combination of "back to basics" and "march to future" because it supports both traditional farming and farming facilitated by modern technologies.

According to Modi, farmers across the country are turning to natural farming in an effort to revitalise the planet by avoiding the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. —Inputs from Agencies