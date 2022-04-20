PM Modi, BJP Leaders Congratulate Dhami On Being Sworn In As Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday extended their congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami who has been sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. "Congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while congratulating the new CM of Uttarakhand, said that he hopes that Dhami will provide new energy and momentum to the developmental journey of the state. "Heartiest congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you (Dhami) will give new energy and momentum to the developmental journey and work of public welfare in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will continue with full devotion and dedication," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

In a series of tweets, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the 'new Team Uttarakhand' under the leadership of Dhami will continue to work with full strength and commitment. "Hearty congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I believe that the state will move forward on the path of development and good governance under the leadership of young and very energetic Dhamiji. I wish him all the best for his successful tenure," Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi. "Also, I congratulate all those who have been sworn in as ministers today. My best wishes to this new 'Team Uttarakhand' under the leadership of Dhamiji which will work with full strength and commitment," Singh added. BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Pushkar Singh Dhamiji on becoming Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state. I am sure that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narender Modi ji and in your leadership, the state will get new energy and new parameters of progress will be established."

The former CM of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat also congratulated the newly sworn-in CM. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Pushkar Singh Dhamiji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I am sure that under your leadership, Devbhoomi will establish new dimensions of development and good governance," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

A total of 11 BJP legislators took oath as state cabinet ministers at a ceremony where BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun on Sunday. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. —ANI