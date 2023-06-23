PM Modi at CEO meeting: Indian talent and US technology ensure brighter future

Washington: As he met with business leaders from both countries on Friday at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the combination of Indian talent with US technology innovation promises a bright future.

Speaking at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event, Modi stated, "This morning (meeting) is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," to which President Joe Biden nodded.

Thanking US President Biden for attending the conference, Modi remarked that it was a great chance to bring along Biden's vision and talents as well as India's aspirations and possibilities.

He characterised the change as "honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar" in Hindi, and he predicted that it would usher in a brighter future.

The two countries wanted to strengthen their relations in the high-tech industry, which is why the meeting was held now.

Indian talent combined with American technology, according to Prime Minister Modi, is a recipe for success.

He claimed that the CEOs came from a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, space exploration, and everything in between.

American representatives included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

Members of the Indian corporate delegation included Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor.

Biden added that together they will make the world a safer and better place for our children.

According to Vice President Joe Biden, "our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be," and thus "our cooperation matters, not just for our people but quite frankly to the whole world."

It's about fighting climate change, the president said, and also exploring the cosmos, helping the poor, stopping epidemics, and providing real opportunities for Americans.

Indian officials have called Modi's four-day state visit to the United States historic and groundbreaking, seeing it as a turning point in India's efforts to secure crucial collaboration with the United States in the transfer and cooperative research of cutting-edge technologies.—Inputs from Agencies