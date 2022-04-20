PM Modi assures Thimphu of India's support in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Thursday held talks over COVID-19 situation and Indian leader assured country's support to Thimphu in fighting the global pandemic.

"Exchanged thoughts with @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering on the evolving COVID-19 situation in our region. His Majesty The King and Lyonchhen are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably. India will stand by our close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Tshering thanked Indian leader for "unconditional friendship and support" to deal with the situation.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for the phone call. Your unconditional friendship and support give us confidence and reasons to deal with the situation better. We will work together and win this battle." Tshering tweeted.

Bhutan has so far reported 5 coronavirus cases. India has cleared the first list of 13 countries to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) including Bhutan.

Earlier sources told ANI, Bhutan will get 2 lakh tablets. Chloroquine is an antimalarial drug touted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Thimphu has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus threat in the region.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)