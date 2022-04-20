PM Modi assures Mozambique President of medical assistance to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and assured him of India's continued support to the African country including medical assistance to combat COVID-19.

"Had an excellent talk with Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique on COVID-19 situation. I assured him of India's continued support to Mozambique, including medical assistance to combat COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.

"I also thanked him for taking care of the safety and security of the Indian community in Mozambique," he added.

Mozambique has reported 307 coronavirus cases and two deaths so far.

Meanwhile, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases today with 8,909 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615, while the toll rose to 5,815.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,01,497 while 1,00,303 people have cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)