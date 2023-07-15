PM Modi assures India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency

Abu Dhabi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President-elect Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates to discuss ways to advance sustainable development and bilateral energy cooperation during the UAE's presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

After a fruitful two days in the French capital, during which he signed many agreements to deepen bilateral ties and attended the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi has landed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has Sultan Al Jaber as its Group CEO as well.—Inputs from Agencies