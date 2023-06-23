PM Modi arrives at White House on maiden state visit to hold talks with President Biden

Washington: In an effort to further strengthen the developing Indo-US strategic cooperation in areas like defence, space, clean energy, and key technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on Thursday for high-level meetings with President Joe Biden as part of his first state visit.

After meeting privately in the Oval Office, Modi and Biden will lead a delegation-level meeting.

Expecting today's meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden to be fruitful. "I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," Modi tweeted minutes before his arrival at the White House.—Inputs from Agencies