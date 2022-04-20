PM Modi's Wife Takes Holy Dip In Ganga At Allahabad

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jasodaben took a dip in the holy Ganga in Allahabad on Friday and performed puja.

In the city to attend a community wedding event, Jasodaben, who is accompanied by her brother, also visited the Akshayvat tree and paid obeisance at the 'Bade Hanuman' temple. She interacted smilingly with locals as they tried to click selfies with her.

At an event on Thursday, Jasodaben had praised the government programmes for the welfare and education of girls and also exhorted parents to impart girl children the "right values", so that they can shoulder responsibilities ably all through their life.

Praising the 'Beti Padahao-Beti Badhao' programme taken up by Prime Minister Modi, she said this was a noble cause and urged the people to give their best to their daughters.