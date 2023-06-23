PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level: VP Kamala Harris

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the United States will significantly advance bilateral ties in the fields of space, defence, new technologies, and supply chains.

On Thursday, Modi made history as the first Indian leader to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice. In 2016, he made his first address to a joint session of Congress.

U.S.-India relations are at an all-time high. Harris's office tweeted on Thursday that "together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world."—Inputs from Agencies