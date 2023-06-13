PM Modi's state visit to further solidify US-India ties: Blinken

Washington: As Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it, the "unmistakable and filled with promise" trajectory of the Indo-US friendship would be cemented during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the United States.

On June 22, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Modi's official state visit.

On Monday, Blinken stated at the US-India Business Council's (USIBC) annual India Ideas Summit: "We realise that India and the United States are vast, multifaceted countries. There is more to be done to increase openness, expand access to markets, fortify democracies, and liberate people's full potential. The direction this alliance is headed in, though, is clear and bright. It's being written in areas like North Carolina, he said, citing a number of initiatives in the state that are mutually beneficial to the United States and the United Kingdom.—Inputs from Agencies