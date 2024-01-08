PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit Sparks Surge in Google Searches for Lakshadweep Beach Destination

PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit Triggers a Tourism Surge and Online Interest: Impact of Controversy, Celeb Support, and Adventure Promotion

New Delhi: In an unprecedented surge, Google searches for Lakshadweep have hit a two-decade high worldwide, marking a substantial uptick in interest after PM Modi's recent stay and beach outings, including snorkelling.



The flurry of interest surrounding Lakshadweep is attributed not only to PM Modi's activities but also to the controversy sparked by disparaging remarks made by Maldives officials regarding his visit. Indian figures, including cricketers and celebrities, have rallied in support of promoting local beach destinations, echoing PM Modi's call for boosting tourism in Lakshadweep.



During his Lakshadweep visit on January 2, PM Modi shared captivating images of the archipelago's stunning landscapes, encouraging adventure enthusiasts to consider it as a destination.



Significantly, a considerable portion of tourists visiting the Maldives comprises Indians. Amidst the Lakshadweep row, Maldives' Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, engaged with the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.



Following a deleted post by Maldivian Deputy Minister Shiuna that disrespectfully referenced PM Modi, Maldives government officials, including Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, distanced themselves from such remarks. Zameer emphasized the government's commitment to fostering positive and respectful dialogues with all partners, especially neighboring countries. He condemned the unacceptable nature of the comments against foreign leaders, reiterating the Maldives' dedication to maintaining respectful relationships.

