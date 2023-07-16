PM Modi's France, UAE visits high on substantive outcomes, not just optics: Puri

New Delhi: On Sunday, the BJP hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trips to France and the United Arab Emirates as "successful," saying they were "high on optics" and "high on substantive outcomes."

After "successful" trips to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Modi returned home on Saturday. "The prime minister's visits to France and the UAE were successful and outcome positive," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

The prime minister's official visit to the United States, Australia, Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan began in May, and since then, "India flavour and India story" have been widely reported around the world.—Inputs from Agencies