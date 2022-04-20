PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s dream to development Ayodhaya as "Vedic Ramayana City" and it should be the most beautiful city.

"Our generation is not only fortunate to see the start of the construction of a Ram temple here but we also attended the historic event. In the struggle of 500 years, many saints passed away with a dream to see the start of construction. I thank PM Modi who is the one who implemented the ideology of Ram Rajya," Adityanath said while addressing the fourth ''Deepotsav'', an event to mark Diwali here.

The prime minister had performed the ''bhoomi pujan'' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 this year, bringing to fruition the BJP''s ''mandir'' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

The chief minister said when he used to come here for development work, those who met him only used to say, "Yogiji Ram mandir nirman karwaiye (Yogiji get the construction of Ram temple done)."

"I used to only ask them to trust Modiji," he added.

"It is the dream of PM Modi to develop Ayodhya as Vedic Ramayana City and it should be the most beautiful. We are here to seek support of you all as to how it can be developed that it has glimpse of a Vedic city," the chief minister said.

"He (PM) himself came for starting that work of construction of Ram temple following COVID-19 protocol and gave strength to the concept of Ram Rajya, in which there is no discrimination on the bases of caste, creed, religion, language, region area etc. There is honour and security for all. He gave schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, free cylinders, power connection, toilets for the poor and showed the way for development," Adityanath added.

The chief minister said there would have been a grand ''Deepotsav'' event "through which all Indians worldwide are connected" had there be no COVID-19.

"Countries like Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Japan, Fiji had connections to Ayodhya earlier as well but the event showed a modern way to them to relate with the city," he said.

Hailing the prime minister for India''s fight against the coronavirus, the chief minister said, "We are fighting strongly under his (PM''s) leadership and we will defeat the virus."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and a number of saints and ministers were present on the occasion.

In her speech, the Governor said Ram and Ramrajya were "inseparable parts of the Indian culture" and spoke at length about the ideals of the Maryada Purushottam.

She advised the people not to lower their guards in their fight against the pandemic till it was finished. —PTI