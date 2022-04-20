PM Modi's 'Rakhi Sister' Sends Him Rakhi, Hopes To See Him On Raksha Bandhan

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I saw on television the way he met sports personalities recently. Being the mother of a sportsperson, I believe he will call me and my family to Delhi for tying a rakhi. My son Sufain Shaikh is one of the world's youngest swimmers who has won many awards."

She said, "This is his (PM Modi''s) quality. He is always encouraging people to work for the country. He is doing an appreciable work for the country".

She also spoke about the ongoing pandemic in the country and the vaccination drive in India. She said, "He is handling the vaccination drive smartly. People who used to fear getting vaccination are now getting it with his encouraging words."

Last year, on August 7, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who came to India from Pakistan after her marriage, said her first Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi was when he was an RSS worker. Ms Shaikh had then said that she has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 years.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.

