PM meets stakeholders from Banks, NBFCs; deliberates on vision and roadmap for future

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined stakeholders from Banks and NBFCs on Wednesday to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future.

It was emphasised that the Government is firmly behind the banking system. The government is ready to take any steps necessary to support it and promote its growth, according to a statement here.

The crucial role of the financial and banking system of supporting growth was discussed.

It was noted that the small entrepreneurs, SHGs, farmers should be motivated to use institutional credit to meet their credit needs and grow. Each bank needs to introspect and take a relook at its practices to ensure stable credit growth.

Banks should not treat all proposals with the same yardstick and need to distinguish and identify bankable proposals and to ensure that they get access to funding on their merit and don't suffer in the name of past nonperforming assets (NPAs).

Banks should adopt fintech like centralised data platforms, digital documentation and collaborative use of information to move towards digital acquisition of customers. This will help increase credit penetration, increase ease for customers, lower costs for banks and also reduce frauds.

India has built a robust, low cost infrastructure which enables every Indian to undertake digital transactions of any size with great ease. Banks and Financial Institutions should actively promote the use of RUPAY and UPI amongst its customers.

The progress of schemes like emergency credit line for MSME, additional KCC cards, liquidity window for Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and Microfinance institutions (MFIs) was also reviewed. While it was noted that significant progress has been made in most schemes, banks need to be proactive and actively engage with the intended beneficiaries to ensure that the credit support reaches them in a timely manner during this period of crisis.

—UNI



