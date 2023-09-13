    Menu
    India

    PM meets MEA, PMO officers, commends them for successfully holding G20 Summit

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Modi-PMO

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening met officers and staff from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan and commended them for successfully holding the G20 Summit.

    According to sources, Prime Minister Modi along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the officials and praised them for the success of the multilateral event, which saw participation from around heads of state of 30 nations.

    The G20 leaders summit also adopted the Delhi Declaration, which was hailed by all world leaders for deftly handling the reference to the controversial issue of the Ukraine conflict and managing to evolve consensus over the final outcome document.

    Sources said that the Prime Minister held a debriefing with officials on their experiences at the G20 summit.

    He also interacted with MEA officers and all levels of staff on their G20 experience, they added.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Narendra Modi Prime Minister’s Office PMO External Affairs Ministry (MEA Sushma Swaraj Bhavan
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in