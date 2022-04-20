PM meets economists on growth, jobs, $5 trillion economy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two-hour meeting on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

According to sources, Modi addressed the economists on the five-trillion-dollar economy target.

Sources said the Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Niyin Gadkari were also present.

But surprisingly Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at this meeting.

DEA Cecretary Atanu Chakrabortty, Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, PMEAC Chairman Bibek Debroy, non executive chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank Charanjit Singh, Sanjay Nair, Infia head KKR, a global private equity firm, and Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh also attended.

