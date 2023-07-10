PM loses no chance to claim Mahatma's legacy, govt threatens to raze Gandhian institute: Cong

New Delhi: Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre saying the people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi adopted village stood up against him when his government threatened to demolish buildings belonging to the Gandhian institute, Sarva Sewa Sangh.



The Congress said the Prime Minister loses no chance to claim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy but at the same time he sees it fit to destroy Gandhian institutions built by people like Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan



Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "Prime Minister Modi's adopted village stood up against him when his government threatened to demolish buildings belonging to the Gandhian institute, Sarva Sewa Sangh."







He said that this is the second time the residents of Nagepur have protested against the Prime Minister, a few weeks ago they sat on dharna to demand the arrest of (WFI president and BJP MP) Brij Bhushan Singh.



"The Prime Minister loses no chance to claim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy even though the RSS and its allies were bitterly opposed to the Father of the Nation. But at the same time he sees it fit to destroy Gandhian institutions built by people like Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan," the Congress communication in-charge said attaching a news report.



According to reports, the district administration had last month declared that the institute -- the Varanasi branch of Gujarat's Wardha-based Sarva Sewa Sangh -- stood on 14 acres of railway land. The railways then pasted demolition notices on the institute's buildings on June 27.



The residents of the villagehave expressed support for a demolition-threatened Gandhian institute whose appeal for an audience with the Prime Minister has so far remained unanswered.







—IANS