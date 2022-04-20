PM Likely To Visit Varanasi On Sep 22

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on September 22. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister was expected to attend several functions and inaugurate few development projects. Sources here today said that the Prime Minister would reach the city on September 22 afternoon and after attending a function at Barlalpur to inaugurate a trade Facility centre, would have a night stay at the DLW guest house. On next day, Mr Modi would attend a function at the DLW ground to distribute farmers loan waiver and PM Awas Yojgna certificates among the beneficiaries. Besides inaugurating a bridge on the river Ganga along with 17 other projects, Mr Modi was also expected lay foundation stone for six schemes. Before returning to New Delhi on September 23, Mr Modi would visit Shahshahpur village to attend animal fair, the sources added. However, officials confirmed that they have been informed about the programme but detailed schedule is yet to be received from PMO. This would be Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after the UP Assembly polls. Earlier Mr Modi was slated to visit Varanasi on September 1, but it could not materialise due to his other commitment. UNI



