PM Likely To Attend Sesquicentenary Celebrations Of Allahabad HC On Apr 2

Allahabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the concluding function of the year-long sesquicentenary celebrations of the Allahabad High Court here on April 2. Officials here today said that the PM is likely to attend a function on the day which could be held at the Bishop Jonhson school campus. However, district administration is awaiting a final confirmation from the PMO. On March 13 last year, President Pranab Mukherjee and the then Chief Justice of India(CJI) T S Thakur inaugurated the celebrations in the Allahabad High Court campus. However, PM Modi too visited the HC premises on June 12 last year during his visit to the Sangam city to attend two-day BJP's national executive. Allahabad High Court was founded as the High Court of Judicature for the North-Western Provinces in Agra on March 17, 1866 by the Indian High Courts Act 1861, replacing the old Sadar Diwani Adalat. It was shifted from Agra to Allahabad in 1869 and the name was correspondingly changed to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The former High Court was housed in the Accountant General's office before the new court building came up which was inaugurated in 1916 by the then Viceroy Lord Chelmsford. UNI



