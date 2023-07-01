PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission; says 'family-centric' Cong and others giving fake guarantees

Shahdol (MP): On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a platform for the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047, along with a guideline for the treatment of the condition and other modules to track its progress.

The prime minister took a jab at the opposition during a gathering in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, warning the public not to believe the "fake guarantees" of the "family-centric" political parties like the Congress.

Watch out for (the) people who are providing you phoney assurances. Even though they don't have their own (political) assurance, "such people have brought schemes of guarantees," Modi added.

Family-oriented political parties, including Congress, are socialising together, he claimed.

In honour of the event, Modi kicked off the nationwide distribution of more than 3 billion digital Ayushman cards and 1 billion PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Stamps honouring Rani Durgavati on the occasion of her 500th birth anniversary were also announced.

The prime minister gave out color-coded counselling cards for those with sickle cell disease. Some recipients received real Ayushman cards and PVC Ayushman Bharat cards from him.

The Union Budget 2023 established the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM), which aims to eradicate sickle cell sickness throughout the country.

According to Modi, the Ayushman Card covers medical costs of up to Rs 5 lakh.

He then emphasised, "It is Modi's guarantee."

Half of all people in the world who have sickle cell anaemia live in India, hence the government has made it a mission to eliminate the condition by 2047, Modi stated.—Inputs from Agencies