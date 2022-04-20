PM Launches BJP's Nationwide Membership Drive From Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the membership drive of his party in in his Parliamentary constituency on the birth anniversary of party icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mr Modi launched the toll free number-- 8980808080 for the new membership drive and as a token distributed certificates to five new members, who enrolled themselves by giving a missed call on the toll free number.

The five new members are-- Rekha Chauhan, Hari Ram Dwivedi, Ram Kishore, Magla Prasad and Chote lal Yadav. The PM also honoured an old Jana Sangha member Baijnath Prasad on the birth anniversary of party icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Before launching the membership drive, the PM and other leaders paid their floral tributes to late Mookerjee.

The Prime Minister launched the drive at Deen Dayal Hastakal Sankul at Baralalpur, where party working president J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, other senior party leaders and around 25,000 party workers were present.

The party is slated to add around 50 lakh new party members to the present 1.13 crore in UP during the fresh membership drive, which will continue for over a month.This time the new members can be enrolled both online and offline

The party has fixed a strategy to enroll at least 50 new members in a booth in the state.

Mr Modi had last visited his constituency on May 27 to thank voters for imposing faith in his government. UNI