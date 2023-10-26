    Menu
    Sports

    PM lauds India’s record breaking 73 medals and counting at the Asian Para Games

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Narendra Modi praise para athletes

    New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded India’s record breaking 73 medals and counting at the Asian Para Games surpassing the previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018. Shri Modi hailed the commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive of the Para athletes.

    The Prime Minister posted on X:

    https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717425825329582269?

    “A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games!

    This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes.

    A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy.

    Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational!

    May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations.”

    Categories :SportsTags :Asian Para Games India's sports achievements Para athletes Narendra Modi Record-breaking medals Inspirational athletes National pride
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in