PM lauds India’s record breaking 73 medals and counting at the Asian Para Games

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded India’s record breaking 73 medals and counting at the Asian Para Games surpassing the previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018. Shri Modi hailed the commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive of the Para athletes.



The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games!



This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes.



A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy.



Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational!



May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations.”