PM Kicks Off Plantation Drive In Varanasi, Plants Peepal Sapling

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kicked off the plantation drive in the temple ton, also his parliamentary constituency, by planting a peepal sapling and watered it after attending brief puja, as per ancient ritual.

Mr Modi was wearing a white stole on which two big trees were printed. The function was held at the Anand Kanan Navgarh Vatika on the Panchkoshi route in presence of thousands of school children. Mr Modi handed over saplings to the children and spoke about importance of trees for the environment during his interaction with them while giving them the saplings. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP working president J P Nadda and UP BJP president and Union minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey were present there. Later, UP CM also gave a sapling to the PM. The authorities have a target to plant around 27 lakh saplings in the parliamentary constituency of the PM in this monsoon season. In UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned to sow around 22 crore saplings in this monsoon. UNI