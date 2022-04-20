PM is to stray 'somewhere else' thru his roadshows: Akhilesh

Sonebhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today sought to ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshows saying they all are bound to fail like the earlier ones and would stray the PM "somewhere else." "Ek roadshow kiya, wo fail ho gaya.. Ek aur karne ja rahe hain, wo bhi fail hoga, phir ek aur karenge... Ab roadshow karte karte kahin aur nikal jayenge.. (A roadshow was done..it failed. He is doing one more..it will also fail and then again a roadshow will be held...Now he will go somewhere else by doing his roadshow)," said Akhilehsh while addressing a poll rally here.

Akhilesh was referring to PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi yesterday and the which was to be held today. The BJP has said the one held yesterday was not a roadshow and the PM had gone for a "darshan" in Kashi Vishwanath and other temples. Attacking BJP, SP chief Akhilesh said despite his open challenge to the PM to enlist his three years' work done for UP, he is yet to divulge them.

"People of the state had given the BJP maximum MPs. Which big work have they (BJP) done for you people? They formed their government and got their PM by showing dreams to the people but the people got nothing in return." On demonetisation, Akhilesh said it ruined the entire country and forced the people to stand in queue.

"I want to know from the PM, how many capitalists are 'pareshan' (perturbed) with him. You do 'Man ki baat" on radio and TV but when will you do the 'kaam ki baat'," he asked. "You (PM) have visited the entire world, but what have you got for the people here," he added.

Attacking the BSP, Akhilesh said, "Though she is my 'bua' (paternal aunt), she is adept at celebrating rakshabandan with the BJP and cautioned people to beware of her party."

"In her (Mayawati's) over one-and-a-half-hour speech, people used to sleep in their chairs. She is saying she would not build memorials and parks and do the development work.. who will trust her.. She has installed her own statues while still being alive."

On the SP alliance with the Congress, Akhilesh said, "It is the alliance of two youths. It will change the politics of the state and the country. I have forged strong friendship (with the Congress), you all help its candidates also".