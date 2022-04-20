PM Inaugurates Krishi Kumbh To Double Income Of Farmers

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Krishi Kumbh 2018- a mega farmers' conclave here with a moto to double the income of the farmers.

Mr Modi lauded the efforts of the UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of agriculture and welfare of the farmers with the aim of enhancing their income.

``The government is committed for doubling the income of the farmers by 2022, the year of completion of 75 years of India's independence. The government is creating strong infrastructure from ``Beej to Bazar' for enhancing the income of the farmers'', said the Prime Minister while inaugurating the conclave through video conferencing from New Delhi .

Prime Minister expressed hope that there will be record production of food grains during Kharif season. Mr Modi reiterated that the government's commitment to double farmers' income by 2022 will help the nation's food producers at every stage from sowing to selling.

He said that farmers along with `Ann Data' are becoming power generators of the country with the help of new technologies. He said the solar technology has changed the lives of the farmers in Gujarat where the farmers are generating solar power and after meeting their electricity needs they are selling the surplus and earning additional income. Mr Modi said events such as Krishi Kumbh will greatly benefit the farmers. He said the Kumbh is a commendable achievement of the Uttar Pradesh government and will open new avenues for farmers in coming days. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this gathering of farmers would pave the way for new technology to be imbibed and better opportunities to be created in the agriculture sector.

Mr Modi said this time farmers will get increased price for their crops since Minimum Support Price of 21 Rabi and Kharif crops has been increased which was a historic decision. The Prime Minister appreciated the UP government for its efforts in augmenting substantially, the procurement of food grains. He asserted that the farmers are the ones, who take the country forward. He reiterated the Union Government's commitment to double the income of farmers by 2022. In this context, he mentioned the series of steps that the Government is pursuing to reduce input costs and raise profits.

He mentioned that a large number of solar pumps will be installed in farms across the country in the near future. He said the Government is working to deliver the benefits of science to agriculture. He said the Rice Research Centre being set up in Varanasi, is a step in this direction. The Prime Minister also spoke of the importance of value addition in farming. He mentioned the steps being taken in the Food Processing Sector. He said that after the Green Revolution, the emphasis now is on milk production, honey production, and also on poultry and fisheries.

Mr Modi called for discussions on matters such as judicious use of water resources, better technology for storage, and use of latest technology in farming, during this Krishi Kumbh. He emphasized the need to evolve new technologies and ways that will help eliminate the need for farmers to burn crop stubble (Parali).

The Chief Minister, who also attended the inaugural function , said Mr Modi is the first prime minister after independence who put the farmers and agriculture on top of his agenda.

He said the scheme of soil health card for the farmers has immensely contributed in agriculture productivity as farmers instead of reckless use of fertilisers and insecticide are now judiciously using the agriculture inputs that has boosted the agriculture productivity. CM said UP has huge untapped potential in the field of agriculture and horticulture. He said UP is already number one in the country in sugarcane and sugar production , milk production and same can be achieved in the field of horticulture.

He said the previous government ignored agriculture and there were only 69 Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) in the state. The Centre after the BJP came to power in UP in March 2017, sanctioned 20 new KVK in the state and they are now linked with the four state agriculture universities for ensuring the easy availability of new technology to the farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and his UP counterpart Surya Pratap Shahi also addressed the inaugural function.

Israel and Japan are official partners of Krishi Kumbh 2018 that will continue for three days. While Japan is being represented by a deputy minister, Israel's ambassador to India Daniel Carmon is representing his country at this extravaganza. UP government also signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan for investment in the agricultural and allied sectors. UP also signed MOU with Israel for setting up Centre of Excellence in the state. Haryana and Jharkhand are the partner states for Krishi Kumbh 2018 that will continue till October 28 . Senior officials of state and Central governments and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to preside over the closing ceremony on October 28. UNI