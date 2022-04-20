PM Inaugurates 'Kashi Ek, Roop Anek' Exhibition In Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated ''Kashi Ek Roop Anek'', a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul here.

He evinced keen interest in the products on display as he went around several stalls and personally interacted with buyers and artisans coming from different countries, including the US, England and Australia.

''Kashi Ek Roop Anek'' showcased products from over 10,000 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh.

Artistes and weavers at the two-day event will be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable for the larger national and international markets.

There are 23 lakh artisans and weavers residing in Uttar Pradesh. Of these, about 35,800 artisans and 1.5 lakh weavers stay in Varanasi alone.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched the ambitious scheme ''One District, One Product'' (ODOP) in which one craft per district was identified. The state government has established raw material banks, testing labs, common facility centres, and facilitated direct market access to artisans and weavers and helping them improve their income. PTI