PM Imran kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to build the "biggest dam in Pakistan's history" after kicking off construction work at the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, adding that the project will also benefit the people living in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Chilas, a report by Dawn News said.

Earlier, the PM had visited the site of the dam along with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, where they were briefed about the mega project.

In a tweet earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Information retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the project will generate 4,500MW of hydel power and create at least 16,000 jobs.

Mr Khan said that the government will now planning to build more dams on rivers, to lessen the pressure on foreign exchange and allow Pakistan to generate its own fuel, by generating electricity from water instead of furnace oil or coal which will also help curtail the damage to the environment.

UNI