PM Ignored Lord Ram And Martyrs Of Jallianwala Bagh: Congress

Lucknow: Veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, Pramod Tewari has accused Prime Minister for ignoring Lord Ram and also for showing no respect to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

Wishing everyone on account of Ram Navami on Saturday, Tewari said that Narendra Modi who used Lord Shree Ram to win last Parliament election finds no time in his entire 5-years tenure as PM to visit Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla temple. He further claimed that now Modi has forgotten Shree Ram and is trying to play `Rastrawad' (Nationalism) to win this election.

"Narendra Modi and BJP used God to take political advantage of it and a glaring example of it that even after winning last Parliament elections by using the name of Lord Shree Ram, prime minister find no time in his entire tenure to visit for darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya", asserted Tewari.

Congress leader further claimed that now Modi had forgotten Shree Ram and instead trying to play with the sentiments of the country by playing `Nationalism" card to win the Parliament elections. `Just like Shree Ram, Modi's this new gimmick of Nationalism is also just to fool the people as the Prime Minister on Saturday finds no time to visit Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar and pay his tribute to the martyrs", accused Tewari.

He claimed the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied other senior leaders of the Party and paid floral tributes at the memorial inside the Jallianwala Bagh on Saturday morning. He claimed that they observed a two-minute silence to remember those who were massacred in the tragic incident on April 13,1919.

"The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it," the Congress chief wrote in the visitors' book, Tewari cited.

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd of people holding a pro-independence demonstration, leaving several dead and scores injured. UNI