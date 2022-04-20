PM Holds Bilateral Meetings With New Zealand PM, Estonian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on the sidelines of UNGA meetings here.

Prime Minister Modi and New Zealand counterpart on Wednesday reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic, defence, security and people to people relations.

They also discussed the global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the issue of international terrorism and appreciated the convergence of views between the two countries on this issue.

Both countries have strongly condemned and extended support to each other following the Pulwama and Christchurch terror attacks. India had also supported the joint New Zealand French initiative on Christchurch Call of Action.

PM Ardern said Indian diaspora and students in New Zealand is important bridge between the two nations and contributing to bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In his meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr Modi held detailed discussions on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations pursuant to the fruitful visit of Vice President of India to Estonia in August 2019.

'The meeting provided an opportunity to brief Estonia and to seek their views on enhanced opportunities for bilateral cooperation, thus further strengthening our existing friendly ties,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Both leaders discussed steps to deepen bilateral cooperation in the domain of e-Governance, Cyber security and Innovation.

The Prime Minister further thanked Estonia for its support to India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for 2021-2022.