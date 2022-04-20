PM hints EC to give poll dates in March first week

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted that the dates for Assembly elections in Assam and other states are expected to be announced by the Election Commission in the first week of March.

While addressing a massive public gathering at Silapathar in eastern Assam's Dhemaji district, Modi said, "Last time (2016), Assembly poll date for Assam was announced on March 4, this time also dates are expected to be announced in the first week of March. However, this is the work of the Election Commission."

"In the run-up to the elections, I will visit Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as much as I can," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of five mega projects worth Rs 3,222 crore in gas, oil and education sectors.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May. The full bench of the EC led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has already visited all five states and held meetings with political parties, officials and others.

Senior EC officials also visited the five poll-bound states on a number of occasions to review the preparedness for the polls and plug the loopholes in holding the polls.

