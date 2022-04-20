PM Has Gone Arrogant: Mulayam

Ghazipur: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today attacked the move of the Centre to withdraw the high value currency notes saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working in an arbitrary manner and power has gone to his head. Mr Yadav also exhorted the youth to bury the hatchet and work for the victory of the party in next assembly election so that the SP could form the government for the fourth time in Uttar Pradesh. "PM ki soch kya hai, ume pata nahi lekin desh ki janata unse jada samajhdaar hai aur woh unko jawaab degi (We do not know what the Prime Minister thinks on this issue but the people of the country will give him a befitting reply in the next Lok Sabha election," he said. Taking serious exception to the PM's statement that "poor and honest people are enjoying their life and having sound sleep following the ban of currency notes," Mr Yadav said,"Mr Modi is threatening the people, does that mean that all other people opposing the ban on currency are thieves and dishonest." The SP chief was addressing a huge rally here where he kicked off the poll campaign of the party for the coming assembly polls in the state. The rally was organised by the Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's party Quami Ekata Dal (QED), now merged with the Samajwadi Party. "Mr Modi is acting in an arbitrary manner. Democracy does not mean acting in arbitrary manner. The people won't accept this kind of behaviour. Common people may be poor and illiterate but they are wise enough to see through the game of the politicians and know what is best for them," said the SP supremo. Accusing the PM of being arrogant SP supremo said,"Pradhan Mantri ghamand mein chur hai (power has gone to his head). I want to caution the PM that he should take all the stake-holders into confidence while formulation major policies and take everybody along, but the PM is acting in an arbitrary manner." UNI