PM has 'hurt' self respect of Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fired out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying that Modi had "hurt the self respect" of Rajasthan by naming the state in his remarks about the tragedy in Manipur.

On Thursday, Modi mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the context of law and order while denouncing the event in Manipur in which two women were displayed naked and harassed.

"The prime minister has hurt the self respect of Rajasthan," Gehlot said at a press conference.—Inputs from Agencies