PM Greets Uttarakhand People On State's Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day .

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has made an invaluable contribution to the richness of Indian culture and tradition.

"Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, has made an invaluable contribution to the enrichment of Indian culture and tradition. All my family members in this state, which is famous for its natural tourism, are extremely hardworking as well as very brave. I wish them all the best on the occasion of the state's foundation day today," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand through a post on X. He thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on the special day that marks the foundation of their state. "Dear Prime Minister, On behalf of all the people of Devbhoomi, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your good wishes on the occasion of our state foundation day. Under your successful leadership, we are constantly working to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country, fulfilling the dreams of the state movement activists and the 1.25 crore people of the state," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared greetings on 'X', and wished prosperity for Uttarakhand.

"Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttarakhand, the sacred land of natural beauty and spirituality. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the government of Pushkar Dhami is setting new records in the progress of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of the people. I wish for the continued prosperity of the state," Shah posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted people state and said, "The unique natural wealth and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand is famous all over the world. This state situated in the lap of Himalayas and its civilization makes India even more beautiful."

"On Uttarakhand Foundation Day, it is our wish that every person of the state becomes a participant in the development of India and remains happy," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Blessed with natural beauty and amazing civilization, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is an integral part of the diversity of India. Hearty greetings to all the people of Uttarakhand on Foundation Day."

Uttarakhand marks its 23rd anniversary on November 9. On this day in 2000, Uttarakhand was carved out as the 27th state of Uttar Pradesh. To commemorate this occasion, a series of events are being organised across the state. The main event is being held at the police line in Dehradun, graced by the esteemed presence of President Draupadi Murmu. This marks the first instance in 23 years that the President will be a part of Uttarakhand's Foundation Day celebrations. —ANI