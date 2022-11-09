PM Greets People Of Uttarakhand On Their Statehood Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Uttarakhand on their Statehood Day. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand. This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years."