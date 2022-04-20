PM Gives Free Hand To Armed Forces After Pulwama Terror Attack

Jhansi: Starting his address by condemning Thursday's terror attack in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that the Indian Armed Forces had been given a free hand to decide the future course of action.

On the occasion of laying of the foundation stone of the Defence Industrial Corridor and Drinking Water schemes under the Make In India programme, the PM said that no one had any doubts regarding the sheer strength and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Denouncing the Jaish-e-Mohammad led terrorist attack, the PM said, "The conspirators of the Pulwama terror attack will be punished. The terrorist organisations have committed a big mistake. Now they should get ready to face the punishment for such a dastardly attack."

Without taking the name of Pakistan, the PM said that the neighbouring country was suffering from economic setbacks due to its acts and had been sidelined in the world, adding that it was not able to digest the developmental strides being taken by India.

Mr Modi said, "If they think India will also turn weak due to this terrorist attack, the people sitting there should understand that they are witnessing their ruin by choosing the path they adopted. The whole world is witnessing our growth and development in the road that we chose to tread. The whole world is in favour of eradicating terrorism."

Speaking from the land of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the PM said that Manikarnika's 'janmbhoomi' Varanasi was his 'karmabhoomi.'

Talking on the development issues, Mr Modi said that Uttar Pradesh was moving forward on the road to development. Everyone knows that Bundelkhand has a special place in our hearts. Irrigation facilities for farmers, education for the children and addressing the people's concerns was among the priorities of the government. The problem of the lack of drinking water in Bundelkhand will also be solved, whose benefits will reach the large population of the place.

Addressing the drinking water woes, the Prime Minister said that after the completion of the drinking water project, the issue regarding the same in various districts of Bundelkhand will be solved on time.

The foundation stone of a 9,000 crore pipeline was laid on Friday which will solve the issues related to drinking water.

Underlining the importance and advantages of the Defence Corridor, the PM said apart from the growth of big industries, small industries will also develop due to this corridor.

"The small industries in Jhansi and other surrounding areas will benefit a lot through this corridor. The corridor will provide direct employment to the lakhs of young people here. Apart from strengthening the nation, this Defence Corridor which is spread from Aligarh to Lucknow, will provide the youngsters of UP with new opportunities of employment.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti, Minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha and Chandauli MP and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on the occasion.

