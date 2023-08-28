PM Gati Shakti: 100 infra projects worth Rs 5.89 lakh crore recommended for approval so far this fiscal

New Delhi: On Monday, a senior government official announced that 100 major infrastructure projects across multiple ministries, totaling Rs 5.89 lakh crore, had been recommended for approval as part of the PM Gati Shakti effort so far this fiscal year.

The PM Gati Shakti Network Planning Group (NPG), formed in October 2021, has recommended these projects.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, announced that the NPG has completed its goal of evaluating 100 projects in 54 sessions.—Inputs from Agencies