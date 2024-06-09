PM-elect Narendra Modi signs visitor's book after laying wreath at the National War Memorial

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of his historic third swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP leader Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time today at 7:15 pm. He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming the prime minister of India for the third time after completing two full terms.

In a post on X, he wrote, "At Rashtriya Samar Smarak, paid tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Their unwavering courage and selflessness inspire us to uphold the values they fought for. Their sacrifice also motivates us to build a stronger and prosperous India they dreamt of."

He also paid homage to tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.



"Paid homage to Atal Ji at Sadaiv Atal. His visionary leadership and commitment to progress greatly benefitted our nation. His words and actions continue to inspire us in our pursuit of all-round development. He remains a guiding light for us all," Modi said in a post on X.



The PM designate wrote on X, "Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat. We are greatly inspired by his unwavering commitment to service and social welfare. His thoughts continue to guide us in building a better society."



The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.



The Congress secured 99 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats, while Trinamool Congress got 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.

