PM Doing Politics Of Hatred, His Smile Missing: Rahul

Amethi (UP): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to the politics of hatred in face of SP-Congress combine challenges to the BJP in the ongoing UP assembly polls.

"Modi ji pehle khush the, magar gathbandhan ke bad unka chehra utar gaya hai aur ab we nafrat failane ki rajniti karne lage hain. (Prime Minister Modi happened to be happy and confident earlier, but following the Congress-SP alliance, he has begun spreading the politics of hatred," said Rahul. "The smile is missing from Modiji's face and he going about with a long face...his mood has changed...now he is back to his old ways of dividing people," said Rahul in a series of election campaign rallies at his home turf here in Amethi, Gauriganj, Munshiganj and Jagdishpur.

"Modiji is trying to spread hate and anger among people. He goes to Bihar and spreads hatred there and does the same here in UP," Rahul said. "I want to tell Modiji...na Hindu banega na Musalman banega, insaan ki aulad hai insaan banega (a child here will become neither a Hindu, nor Muslim; the child of a human being will grow to be only a human being," said Rahul.



