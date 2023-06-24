PM continually monitoring Manipur situation, no dead since Jun 13: Amit Shah tells all-party meet

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an all-party meeting on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur from the beginning and "guiding us with full sensitivity" to find a solution.

According to those in attendance, Shah reported that the situation in Manipur is gradually normalising and that no one has been killed in violent acts within the state since June 13.

To assist defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among different communities in Manipur, the home minister asked for the help of all political parties.—Inputs from Agencies