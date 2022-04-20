PM, CJI To Attend Allahabad HCs 150th Anniversary Event

Allahabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India J S Khehar will attend the closing ceremony of 150th anniversary celebrations of the Allahabad High Court here on Sunday.

Besides the Prime Minister and the CJI, the invitation for the April 2 function has been extended to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and a number of Supreme Court judges and Chief Justices of the High Courts at Kolkata and Mumbai, Chairman of High Courts Sesquicentennial Committee Justice Tarun Agarwala said today.

"The year-long celebrations were inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee on March 13, 2016.

The occasion was marked by release of commemorative stamps depicting the buildings of the High Court here and its Bench in Lucknow.

"A commemorative coin with a value of Rs 150 and a currency coin worth Rs five, depicting the High Court logo, were also released," Justice Agarwala said.

He pointed out, "Other than that of Parliament, the Allahabad High Courts building is the only one depicted on currency coins issued by the Government of India."

In addition, a number of significant events took place during the period covered under the sesquicentennial celebrations. These include inauguration of a new building for the Lucknow bench and digitisation of the court records on a large scale, running into more than 5.6 lakh pages, Justice Agarwala said. PTI